Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;30;25;A t-storm around;31;26;S;10;82%;67%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sun;26;18;NW;7;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;11;5;A morning shower;11;5;S;19;69%;88%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSW;8;71%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;7;3;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;22;85%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, snow showers;1;0;Rain;2;-3;SSW;16;79%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Sunny and mild;15;5;S;9;45%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;-8;-15;Becoming cloudy;-7;-18;ENE;9;80%;34%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy thunderstorms;26;19;Breezy in the a.m.;29;19;S;21;52%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;5;2;A bit of rain;7;1;N;14;70%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;16;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;WNW;22;53%;57%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;NNE;13;52%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Some brightening;31;22;SE;13;70%;40%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;Sunny and nice;27;15;E;12;51%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy and less humid;33;19;Hazy sunshine;30;17;ENE;16;43%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;12;5;NW;12;74%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;4;-7;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;SE;15;18%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers, cold;-3;-9;Cold with sunshine;-3;-7;SSW;10;72%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;Rain and snow shower;1;1;WSW;12;77%;82%;0

Bogota, Colombia;More sun than clouds;21;5;A t-storm around;21;6;SE;9;55%;51%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;17;NE;14;67%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;-2;-8;A little snow;-2;-2;WNW;6;75%;65%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;4;0;Showers around;5;3;SW;17;84%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, very cold;-3;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-12;WSW;10;51%;30%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-4;NW;7;49%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Lots of sun, cooler;24;14;Sunny and warmer;29;18;ENE;10;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;More clouds than sun;29;19;Cloudy;30;20;NNE;8;46%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-5;Mostly sunny;8;-7;NW;25;63%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with sunshine;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;WSW;17;41%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;S;15;58%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;19;Becoming cloudy;28;20;NE;7;54%;32%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NNE;13;65%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;W;16;70%;23%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;32;23;Showers around;30;23;NNE;12;82%;94%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;0;-4;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;WSW;13;92%;81%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;23;19;High clouds;24;19;NNE;15;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;15;4;Sunny and breezy;20;12;SSE;23;51%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;Breezy in the a.m.;33;25;NNE;21;71%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;15;10;Partly sunny;19;10;N;8;82%;5%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;8;0;A snow shower;3;-6;ENE;10;62%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sunshine;27;16;SW;7;55%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;S;6;81%;82%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;6;3;Cloudy;7;6;WSW;11;89%;74%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;16;1;An afternoon shower;14;0;NNE;14;33%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;10;Plenty of sunshine;16;11;E;6;76%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;15;10;Hazy sunshine;19;10;SSE;9;38%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with a t-storm;27;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;ENE;10;80%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;Mostly cloudy;23;16;NE;13;70%;27%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;-6;-9;Not as cold;-2;-4;SW;7;91%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine, less humid;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;19;N;11;44%;5%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;17;11;E;9;44%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;20;Heavy showers;24;20;NNE;27;70%;84%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;28;15;SE;9;61%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Mostly sunny;18;5;N;7;64%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;1;-3;A snow shower;0;-2;W;10;63%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;Morning showers;30;24;NW;17;82%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;High clouds;28;22;N;23;40%;0%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;A shower in the a.m.;27;14;NNE;9;55%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;14;-3;Hazy sun;10;-3;W;7;49%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;25;11;Hazy sun;27;11;NE;13;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;5;WSW;7;66%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny and breezy;32;17;N;26;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;-13;-15;Bitterly cold;-12;-16;NW;8;48%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;NNE;10;60%;56%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;24;Sunny intervals;33;24;ESE;9;59%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;24;14;Hazy sun;25;17;SSW;7;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;ENE;7;60%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;12;5;Cloudy, a downpour;10;5;E;14;83%;76%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;SSW;9;77%;62%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;Inc. clouds;25;20;SSE;11;70%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;E;9;65%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;8;3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;7;SSW;13;85%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;Not as warm;24;14;NE;7;47%;19%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;31;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;SSW;10;62%;27%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NE;5;63%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Showers around;30;26;E;15;71%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ESE;8;80%;91%;8

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;29;24;Inc. clouds;29;24;E;10;65%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;21;14;Partly sunny;26;12;SSW;18;50%;46%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;Showers around;21;9;SW;8;56%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;20;14;Inc. clouds;23;14;NNE;12;60%;7%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, frigid;-17;-20;Bitterly cold;-13;-14;NW;7;53%;36%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Breezy;33;24;ENE;25;57%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;21;15;Nice with sunshine;23;16;ENE;12;60%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow, windy;1;-8;Partly sunny;-6;-13;W;10;72%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;-18;-21;Frigid;-16;-20;WSW;6;43%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;30;23;Hazy sun;31;24;NNW;12;57%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Hazy sun;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;N;11;65%;72%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;8;1;Breezy with some sun;7;0;W;31;49%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;14;6;Breezy in the a.m.;15;8;N;17;55%;84%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing, a flurry;-8;-10;Low clouds;-7;-21;WSW;22;82%;34%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;8;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;W;17;54%;58%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast and cold;-6;-7;Periods of snow;-3;-4;NNE;7;77%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy;0;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-13;WNW;17;75%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower or two;30;27;NE;12;82%;67%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNW;15;69%;53%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;12;76%;67%;7

Paris, France;Not as cold;6;0;Mainly cloudy;5;2;SSW;11;73%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;35;23;Very warm;33;21;ENE;20;30%;27%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNE;18;41%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NNE;17;76%;83%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny intervals;32;19;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;8;51%;13%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with a flurry;-4;-8;A little snow;1;0;WSW;9;77%;87%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;-3;-9;Morning flurries;-3;-19;NNW;16;52%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A little p.m. rain;19;9;S;14;65%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;17;4;Sunshine;17;6;N;4;76%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;25;A morning shower;29;26;E;13;70%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;2;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;N;22;83%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-11;-13;A snow shower;-10;-12;S;11;89%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;More sun than clouds;33;26;Sunny and very warm;33;25;N;12;50%;0%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;26;11;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NE;9;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-2;NE;7;72%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;-6;-7;Low clouds;-4;-8;SW;7;86%;42%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny, windy;21;15;NNE;32;46%;6%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;ENE;22;67%;51%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;E;19;69%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Humid;28;19;N;11;67%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;NE;9;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy and very warm;35;11;Sunny and very warm;35;12;SSW;9;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Spotty showers;30;23;N;13;79%;72%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;17;2;Mostly sunny;17;4;ESE;5;56%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;9;3;NNE;10;70%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;-2;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-12;NW;14;50%;79%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;5;-1;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;ESE;12;49%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Winds subsiding;29;24;NNE;25;66%;42%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds, cold;-3;-10;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-11;W;14;66%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;ENE;21;74%;77%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;-1;-5;Snow showers;0;-1;SSW;8;78%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;NW;20;58%;51%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;15;11;Low clouds;17;13;E;15;58%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;-4;-7;A snow shower;-2;-5;SSW;12;93%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;15;3;Cloudy and mild;14;6;NNW;9;53%;4%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;9;2;Winds subsiding;5;0;NNW;31;67%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;12;2;Partly sunny;12;1;NW;16;37%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, breezy;19;7;Rain tapering off;14;6;SSW;18;77%;76%;1

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;4;-2;Partly sunny;9;-3;E;7;37%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;7;-1;Clouds and sunshine;8;0;SW;12;59%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;3;-2;Cloudy;0;-3;NNW;14;66%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;15;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;12;NNW;27;59%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Partly sunny;16;6;WSW;19;55%;10%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-16;-23;Partly sunny;-6;-20;SE;7;61%;14%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;8;3;Mostly sunny;9;4;NE;5;62%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;-2;-9;A little snow;-1;-3;W;7;64%;68%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;28;13;Sunny and nice;23;13;ESE;8;49%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-17;-17;Sunny, but very cold;-13;-16;SSW;6;59%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid with flurries;-12;-16;Frigid;-11;-15;S;8;82%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;21;17;Windy;20;17;NW;39;58%;13%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;21;SSE;13;43%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;5;-1;A little wintry mix;3;-5;NNE;4;76%;85%;1

