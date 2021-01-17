Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese police fight cold weather with unusual method

Practice of wrapping socks in tampons common in mountain precinct

  514
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/17 21:18
(Hualien County Police Department Xincheng Precinct photo)

(Hualien County Police Department Xincheng Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officers at a Taiwanese police station have developed a secret tool to handle freezing weather while protecting tourists who flock to snow-capped mountains during winter.

The Hualien County Police Department’s Xincheng Precinct has posted a video to its Facebook page showing not only the hardships police endure in the snow season, but a male officer buying tampons, a crucial tool for staying warm at an elevation of 2,375 meters above sea level, where the precinct is located, according to CNA.

Hehuan Police Station Chief Lin Fu-chang (林福長) said that during the winter, the police spend a lot of their time working in freezing weather. Even when bundled up in warm clothes, their feet often become numb from long hours treading on snow.

The police chief went on to say that to stave off the cold, some officers wrap tampons around their socks before putting on their boots.

Lin said that tampons have been in use this way secretly for years and that some officers even take the further step of wrapping their boots in plastic bags.

Xincheng Precinct said that this year’s snow season mission to Hehuan Mountain began on Jan. 1 and will last until March 1. During the 60-day period, more than a hundred officers stay mobilized in the area to ensure orderly traffic and safety, a task made difficult by not just cold but also altitude sickness.


(Xincheng Precinct video)

Xincheng Precinct
Hehuan Police Station
Hualien County Police Department
tampon
Hehuan Mountain

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
2021/01/11 11:26
Taiwan launches first dark sky park in Hehuanshan
Taiwan launches first dark sky park in Hehuanshan
2020/09/20 16:53
Hehuan Mountain becomes Taiwan's first International Dark Sky Park
Hehuan Mountain becomes Taiwan's first International Dark Sky Park
2019/08/02 16:35
British mother and son camping illegally on Taiwan’s Mount Hehuanshan
British mother and son camping illegally on Taiwan’s Mount Hehuanshan
2018/12/15 15:45
Hehuanshan, Shuiyang Lake recognized as 2 of Taiwan's most beautiful locations
Hehuanshan, Shuiyang Lake recognized as 2 of Taiwan's most beautiful locations
2018/07/23 14:52

Updated : 2021-01-17 22:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID