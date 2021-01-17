Alexa
Kelderman among 3 Bora-Hansgrohe riders injured in crash

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 18:42
Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and two of his teammates on the Bora-Hansgrohe team have been hospitalized after a car crashed into their training group, the German team said Sunday.

Kelderman, who was third in the Giro d'Italia for Sunweb last year, has a concussion and a fractured vertebrae. Teammate Andreas Schillinger has fractured vertebrae and Rüdiger Selig has a concussion, the team said.

Bora-Hansgrohe said the riders were training in a group Sunday when “several of our riders were involved in an accident with a car, which crossed the road and rode into our training group.”

The team didn't specify where the incident happened, though Bora-Hansgrohe has been holding a training camp this month in Italy near Lake Garda.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

