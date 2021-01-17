Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany: Buried barrel may be linked to far-left group

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 17:54
Germany: Buried barrel may be linked to far-left group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say forestry workers have unearthed a barrel containing material that may be related to the far-left Red Army Faction group.

The plastic barrel was found Friday during tree-pruning work in the Seevetal area, near Hamburg, the state criminal police office in Lower Saxony said.

Officials found documents from the 1980s and containers with unknown liquids in the barrel, but no weapons, the office said in a statement Saturday. Experts determined that the barrel could be moved safely, and it was taken away for further investigation.

Police said that a link to the Red Army Faction “can't be ruled out” after an initial evaluation of the documents, but didn't elaborate on their contents.

The Red Army Faction emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War. The group launched a violent campaign against what members considered U.S. imperialism and capitalist oppression of workers.

The organization killed 34 people and injured hundreds. It declared itself disbanded in 1998. Police said the contents of the barrel suggested it had been buried decades ago.

Updated : 2021-01-17 19:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID