Taiwan’s Lake Jaming freezes over

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The surface of Lake Jaming on Sancha Mountain in eastern Taiwan, dubbed the “Angel’s Teardrop” by hikers, was found to be frozen solid by a mountain guide as of Sunday noon (Jan. 17).

Chiu Yen-chung (邱彥中), a photographer and guide specialized in leading expeditions to Lake Jaming, visited the scenic spot on Sunday. Although he expected to see the lake’s trademark sky blue water, instead he saw a grayish color that he realized was made possible by the frozen surface.

Chiu took several photos and posted them online. Guessing that the lake began to freeze overnight, he said it remained in the same state as of Sunday noon, when temperatures reached one degree below zero Celsius, according to CNA.

Hikers destined for the lake were urged to dress warmly and carry ice axes, crampons, and helmets, as the Central Weather Bureau issued a warning for low temperatures, forecasting that 18 cities and counties might see the mercury fall below 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.



Lake Jaming (Facebook, @Taiwan.black.bear987 photo)