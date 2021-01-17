BC-GLF--Sony Open Scores

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 17:01
Saturday
Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round
Brendan Steele 65-66-61—192
Kevin Na 67-66-61—194
Joaquin Niemann 62-69-63—194
Peter Malnati 62-69-64—195
Charley Hoffman 66-65-64—195
Russell Henley 66-64-65—195
Chris Kirk 65-65-65—195
Stewart Cink 67-63-65—195
Keith Mitchell 71-62-63—196
Daniel Berger 64-68-64—196
Marc Leishman 66-65-65—196
Nick Taylor 66-62-68—196
Billy Horschel 65-66-66—197
Aaron Baddeley 64-68-65—197
Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-66—197
Webb Simpson 65-65-67—197
Anirban Lahiri 69-65-64—198
Robby Shelton 66-67-65—198
Patton Kizzire 64-69-65—198
Nick Hardy 69-63-66—198
Collin Morikawa 66-65-67—198
Vaughn Taylor 64-66-68—198
Mackenzie Hughes 65-69-65—199
Si Woo Kim 64-70-65—199
Jason Kokrak 62-71-66—199
James Hahn 68-65-66—199
Matt Jones 69-67-63—199
Mark Hubbard 66-68-66—200
Brendon Todd 70-64-66—200
Michael Thompson 66-68-66—200
Carlos Ortiz 66-67-67—200
Kramer Hickok 67-68-65—200
Ryan Armour 69-66-65—200
Ryan Palmer 70-65-65—200
Hudson Swafford 65-68-67—200
Lanto Griffin 68-65-67—200
Sergio Garcia 70-66-64—200
Kevin Kisner 69-67-64—200
Cameron Davis 68-66-67—201
Brice Garnett 66-68-67—201
Harris English 70-64-67—201
Sepp Straka 69-66-66—201
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66-66—201
Charles Howell III 67-68-66—201
Cameron Smith 67-66-68—201
K.J. Choi 67-65-69—201
Mike Weir 68-66-68—202
Austin Cook 68-66-68—202
Brian Harman 66-69-67—202
Jim Herman 64-69-69—202
Wesley Bryan 68-67-67—202
Brian Stuard 66-67-69—202
Pat Perez 68-65-69—202
Troy Merritt 66-67-70—203
Adam Scott 69-64-70—203
Jim Furyk 69-66-68—203
Emiliano Grillo 66-70-67—203
Harry Higgs 65-71-67—203
Scott Brown 70-66-67—203
Satoshi Kodaira 69-66-69—204
Nelson Ledesma 67-66-71—204
Brian Gay 67-69-68—204
Sebastián Muñoz 66-70-68—204
Sungjae Im 68-68-68—204
Zach Johnson 71-65-68—204
Jerry Kelly 68-68-69—205
Michael Kim 67-69-69—205
Chris Baker 69-67-69—205
Chez Reavie 68-68-69—205
Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68-69—205
Martin Trainer 70-66-70—206
Robert Streb 69-66-72—207
Jamie Lovemark 68-68-71—207

