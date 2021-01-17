BC-GLF--Sony Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Brendan Steele
|65-66-61—192
|Kevin Na
|67-66-61—194
|Joaquin Niemann
|62-69-63—194
|Peter Malnati
|62-69-64—195
|Charley Hoffman
|66-65-64—195
|Russell Henley
|66-64-65—195
|Chris Kirk
|65-65-65—195
|Stewart Cink
|67-63-65—195
|Keith Mitchell
|71-62-63—196
|Daniel Berger
|64-68-64—196
|Marc Leishman
|66-65-65—196
|Nick Taylor
|66-62-68—196
|Billy Horschel
|65-66-66—197
|Aaron Baddeley
|64-68-65—197
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66-65-66—197
|Webb Simpson
|65-65-67—197
|Anirban Lahiri
|69-65-64—198
|Robby Shelton
|66-67-65—198
|Patton Kizzire
|64-69-65—198
|Nick Hardy
|69-63-66—198
|Collin Morikawa
|66-65-67—198
|Vaughn Taylor
|64-66-68—198
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65-69-65—199
|Si Woo Kim
|64-70-65—199
|Jason Kokrak
|62-71-66—199
|James Hahn
|68-65-66—199
|Matt Jones
|69-67-63—199
|Mark Hubbard
|66-68-66—200
|Brendon Todd
|70-64-66—200
|Michael Thompson
|66-68-66—200
|Carlos Ortiz
|66-67-67—200
|Kramer Hickok
|67-68-65—200
|Ryan Armour
|69-66-65—200
|Ryan Palmer
|70-65-65—200
|Hudson Swafford
|65-68-67—200
|Lanto Griffin
|68-65-67—200
|Sergio Garcia
|70-66-64—200
|Kevin Kisner
|69-67-64—200
|Cameron Davis
|68-66-67—201
|Brice Garnett
|66-68-67—201
|Harris English
|70-64-67—201
|Sepp Straka
|69-66-66—201
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-66-66—201
|Charles Howell III
|67-68-66—201
|Cameron Smith
|67-66-68—201
|K.J. Choi
|67-65-69—201
|Mike Weir
|68-66-68—202
|Austin Cook
|68-66-68—202
|Brian Harman
|66-69-67—202
|Jim Herman
|64-69-69—202
|Wesley Bryan
|68-67-67—202
|Brian Stuard
|66-67-69—202
|Pat Perez
|68-65-69—202
|Troy Merritt
|66-67-70—203
|Adam Scott
|69-64-70—203
|Jim Furyk
|69-66-68—203
|Emiliano Grillo
|66-70-67—203
|Harry Higgs
|65-71-67—203
|Scott Brown
|70-66-67—203
|Satoshi Kodaira
|69-66-69—204
|Nelson Ledesma
|67-66-71—204
|Brian Gay
|67-69-68—204
|Sebastián Muñoz
|66-70-68—204
|Sungjae Im
|68-68-68—204
|Zach Johnson
|71-65-68—204
|Jerry Kelly
|68-68-69—205
|Michael Kim
|67-69-69—205
|Chris Baker
|69-67-69—205
|Chez Reavie
|68-68-69—205
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|68-68-69—205
|Martin Trainer
|70-66-70—206
|Robert Streb
|69-66-72—207
|Jamie Lovemark
|68-68-71—207