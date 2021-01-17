Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of people finishing the “Seven Heroes of Guguan” hiking challenge exceeded 2,000 this season, a tenfold increase since 2018 when the activity first launched.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said in a press release that due to pandemic restrictions on international travel, many Taiwanese have turned to hiking. The Seven Heroes of Guguan, a group of well-known, mid-size mountains in Taichung's Guguan area, have become top choices for hikers in central Taiwan, he added.

Lin pointed out that in 2020, 1,300 people made it to all seven summits, while over 700 people managed three.

The bureau said that it would now begin to mail out certificates and badges to all finishers and promised to soon roll out a bigger event with more abundant prizes for this year.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)