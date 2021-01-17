Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity

Seven Heroes of Guguan challenge has taken off rapidly since its 2018 inception

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/17 17:30
(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of people finishing the “Seven Heroes of Guguan” hiking challenge exceeded 2,000 this season, a tenfold increase since 2018 when the activity first launched.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said in a press release that due to pandemic restrictions on international travel, many Taiwanese have turned to hiking. The Seven Heroes of Guguan, a group of well-known, mid-size mountains in Taichung's Guguan area, have become top choices for hikers in central Taiwan, he added.

Lin pointed out that in 2020, 1,300 people made it to all seven summits, while over 700 people managed three.

The bureau said that it would now begin to mail out certificates and badges to all finishers and promised to soon roll out a bigger event with more abundant prizes for this year.

Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity

Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

Seven Heroes of Guguan
Guguan

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
2021/01/05 20:46
Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge
Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge
2020/12/09 18:13
Search continues for Taiwanese man who jumped off cliff to avoid highway authority
Search continues for Taiwanese man who jumped off cliff to avoid highway authority
2020/11/10 10:00
Taiwan's Taichung hiking challenge attracts numerous participants
Taiwan's Taichung hiking challenge attracts numerous participants
2020/08/03 16:29
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to take passengers on cruises through mountains near Taichung
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to take passengers on cruises through mountains near Taichung
2020/04/16 16:10

Updated : 2021-01-17 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID