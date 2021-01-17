Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday (Jan. 16) made a Facebook post in support of the nation’s medical staff after a nurse at a hospital in northern Taiwan was confirmed as a domestic coronavirus case the same day.

Lai’s post on Saturday night pointed out that Taiwan’s medical staff have worked extremely hard during the coronavirus pandemic, which has already gripped the world for one year. "No medical staff should be blamed for getting sick while taking care of patients," he stated.

"Just like soldiers injured on the battlefield, what they need most after being wounded is backup and support," he continued. "At this moment, we should do more for medical personnel. People should encourage and cheer them on."

After all, without their professional care, there would be no such thing as a “healthy life,” the vice president added.

Lai emphasized that although epidemic prevention is difficult, so long as the nation continues to work together against the coronavirus, there are no obstacles that cannot be overcome. He noted that the number of Taiwanese returning from abroad has increased due to the upcoming Lunar New Year and called on everyone to abide by the Central Epidemic Command Center’s epidemic prevention measures to protect themselves and Taiwan.