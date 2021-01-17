Alexa
Edler-Davis scores 22, CSU Bakersfield beats Hawaii 83-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 15:20
HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Edler-Davis had 22 points and seven rebounds to help CSU Bakersfield beat Hawaii 83-72 on Saturday night for the Roadrunners' fifth win in a row.

Edler-Davis made 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Taze Moore added 16 points and Shaun Williams and Shawn Stith scored 11 apiece for Bakersfield (9-4, 5-1 Big West).

Justin Webster led Hawaii (3-3, 1-3) with 23 points and James Jean-Marie scored 14.

CSUB also beat the Rainbow Warriors 60-55 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

