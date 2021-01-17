Alexa
Markstrom records shutout, Flames top Canucks 3-0

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 13:56
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan, Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk scored power-play goals and Jacob Markstrom’ made 32 saves and shut out his former team as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Saturday night.

Calgary’s home-opener was the first NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome since March 8, 2020, a span of 10 months and eight days.

Vancouver goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss.

Flames offseason acquisitions Markstrom, defenseman Chris Tanev and forward Josh Leivo faced their former Canucks teammates.

Markstrom played a combined 243 regular-season and playoff games for Vancouver, while Tanev played 10 seasons, and Leivo his last two for the Canucks.

Both Markstrom and Tanev made life difficult for their former club. Tanev led the Flames in blocked shots with seven including three when Calgary was short-handed.

Former Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic returned to the Saddledome with the Canucks.

The Canucks (1-2-0) played their third road game in four nights.

NOTES: Flames goaltender David Rittich dressed Saturday after sitting out the season-opener because of family issues. ... Off-season acquisition Dominik Simon made his Flames debut Saturday. ... Calgary is 9-8-3 in home openers since turn of the century.

UP NEXT

The Flames and Canucks complete a two-game set on Monday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-17 15:19 GMT+08:00

