CS Northridge tops CS Fullerton 86-85

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 13:56
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Brendan Harrick and Darius Brown II scored 25 points apiece as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated Cal State Fullerton 86-85 on Saturday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Harrick, who hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Brown also had 13 assists and six rebounds.

Vante Hendrix had 12 points for Cal State Northridge (5-3, 1-0 Big West Conference). Festus Ndumanya added 10 points.

Tory San Antonio scored a career-high 21 points for the Titans (2-4, 1-4). Jalen Harris added 15 points. Vincent Lee had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr., the Titans’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 17 points per game, scored seven points on3-of-10 shooting.

Updated : 2021-01-17 15:19 GMT+08:00

