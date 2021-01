U.S. team capsizes in America's Cup challenger series

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — United States challenger American Magic dramatically capsized in a sudden squall while leading Italy’s Luna Rossa on the third day of racing in the America’s Cup challenger series.

American Magic was chasing its first win in the Prada Cup after three straight losses and rounded the last mark ahead of Luna Rossa. But a savage gust of wind in a rain squall ahead of impending thunderstorms on Sunday struck the American yacht Patriot which soared into the air, then crashed onto its side.

None of the crew was injured and all were recovered safely. It wasn’t immediately clear what damage the U.S. yacht might have suffered but American Magic has four days to make repairs before racing resumes on Friday.

Strong but shifting winds on Sunday produced the most dramatic racing of the series but nothing more dramatic than Patriot’s capsize which forced American Magic to retire from the second race of the day. Earlier Britain’s INEOS Team UK came from behind to beat Luna Rossa by 18 seconds for its fourth win in as many races.

Team UK leads the three-team series with four wins from four races, Luna Rossa and American Magic has yet to post a win.

American Magic seemed to be heading for its first win Sunday when disaster struck. After losing the start it showed good boat speed in winds which initially fluctuated between 12 and 18 knots to lead by six seconds at the first mark.

Both boats headed to the left-hand side of the course as the wind swiveled from north to west and Patriot extended its lead over Team UK’s Britannia to 15 seconds at the second gate and to 27 seconds at the third.

The wind continued to shift left throughout the race and American Magic, as the leading boat, was well positioned to capitalize. At the fourth gate its lead was 42 seconds and it seemed favored to win the race as the axis of the course was skewed by the shifting wind.

Round the final mark, American Magic was in a strong puff of wind and as it attempted a tricky maneuver at speed it was struck by the gust which hurled it up, then on its side. The yachts attained speeds of around 34 knots upwind and 45 knots downwind in winds which fluctuated Sunday between eight and 26 knots.

That meant the 75 foot yachts, racing on foils like low-flying aircraft, were often operating near the limits of their known performance. American Magic’s attempt to jibe in those conditions, a move they might not have been able to practice or perfect, was precarious and the results were calamitous.

The unpredictable nature of Sunday’s conditions was shown earlier in the day when the first attempt to sail the race between Luna Rossa and Team UK had to be abandoned when the wind shifted more than 90 degrees after four of six legs.

Team UK had trailed the Italian yacht early but made a smart decision to separate after the second upwind leg and sailed into a big shift which carried it into the lead. Britannia was ahead as it approached the fourth gate but the wind suddenly switched 90 degrees, from north to west, and dropped, forcing the decision to abandon the race.

The re-sailed race took place in winds of between 13 and 16 knots, tending northwest. Luna Rossa again won the start and led at gate one. But the British boat seemed consistently to point higher and produced better VMG (velocity made good) or speed in a direct course to the next mark.

The boats were side by side after the third leg but Team UK made the decision to pursue a shift on the right-hand side of the course and was lifted as the wind tracked in that direction. It took the lead and, reaching 43 knots on the last leg, was 18 seconds ahead at the finish.