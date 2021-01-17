Alexa
Gak leads Cal Baptist over Tarleton State 73-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 13:09
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gorjok Gak recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds to lift California Baptist to a 73-67 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell had 18 points and six assists for Cal Baptist (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Tre Armstrong added 17 points. Reed Nottage had 13 points.

Freddy Hicks had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Texans (2-6, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Montre’ Gipson added 15 points. Konstantin Dotsenko had 13 points.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Texans this season. Cal Baptist defeated Tarleton State 83-74 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 15:18 GMT+08:00

