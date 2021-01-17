Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davidson carries Tennessee Tech past Tennessee State 74-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 12:50
Davidson carries Tennessee Tech past Tennessee State 74-71

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had 19 points and six assists as Tennessee Tech edged Tennessee State 74-71 on Saturday night.

Tennessee Tech (2-13, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference) had an 11-point lead with 6:09 to play. Ravel Moody's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left capped a 17-8 run that pulled Tennessee State to 73-71, but the Tigers didn't have another possession.

Damaria Franklin had 16 points for Tennessee Tech, which ended its four-game losing streak. Marcus Hopkins added 10 points.

Yusuf Mohamed and Shakem Johnson had 14 points apiece for the Tigers (2-8, 1-6). Mark Freeman had 11 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID