Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with concussion

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 11:55
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills ...

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the AFC divisional playoff game against Buffalo with a concussion after being tackled near the end zone following a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter on Saturday night.

Facing second-and-10 at the Baltimore 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson’s head. The quarterback turned and chased the bouncing ball down inside the 5, turned and quickly threw it away as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs, and Trent Murphy down on top of him.

Jackson, who was penalized for grounding, was flat on his back in the end zone where he was attended to by the Ravens’ medical staff. Upon getting up, he jogged up the tunnel.

The team said he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tyler Huntley, promoted from the practice squad, took over.

Updated : 2021-01-17 13:45 GMT+08:00

