Solomon, Kachelries carry Stephen F. Austin past UIW 83-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 11:52
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Calvin Solomon had 13 points to lead six Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks defeated UIW 83-65 on Saturday night.

David Kachelries added 12 points for the Lumberjacks (7-2, 3-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels chipped in 11, Cameron Johnson scored 11 and Nigel Hawkins and Roti Ware had 10.

Keaston Willis had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Des Balentine added 10 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

