Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary

Celebration featured combat skills display by new recruits

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/17 15:01
Taiwan Military Police Command celebrated its 89th anniversary on Jan. 16. (Military News Agency photo)

Taiwan Military Police Command celebrated its 89th anniversary on Jan. 16. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Military Police Command celebrated its 89th anniversary on Saturday (Jan. 16).

A special celebration event was held at the Military Police Command Center and was hosted by Lieutenant General Huang Chin-tsai (黃金財), commander of the military police. Participants included both current and retired generals, local officials, reservists, and all regular officers and personnel, Military News Agency reported.

Commander Huang encouraged officers to wholeheartedly devote themselves to combat readiness training. He stated that they should be proud to shoulder the responsibility of “defending the country” and “protecting the safety and welfare of the people.” He continued by saying that all officers should inherit an excellent, loyal, and steadfast military bearing.

Saturday’s celebration included the revealing of the Military Police Museum and a combat display. Recruits from the Military Police Training Headquarters showed off their fighting chops, basic knife skills, and other applied skills for the field, while domestically produced CM-33 and CM-34 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles drove past the command center in a triangular formation.

Additionally, officers from the rapid response company rode on their signature heavy motorcycles in various configurations, including the "Double ten" and "Goose” patterns. Meanwhile, drug-sniffing dogs from the Shilin Military Police Office conducted individual and group exercises, successfully detecting hidden narcotics.

Taiwan Military Police
Military Police Command Center
celebration
89th anniversary

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
2021/01/01 12:15
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
2020/12/31 11:21
[Update] New Year's Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei will not open to public
[Update] New Year's Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei will not open to public
2020/12/30 17:33
Top Christmas dining selections in Taipei for 2020
Top Christmas dining selections in Taipei for 2020
2020/12/24 19:16
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
2020/12/24 14:00

Updated : 2021-01-17 15:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID