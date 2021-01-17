Alexa
Levi leads Texas Rio Grande Valley over Dixie State 72-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 11:02
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi had 16 points and 11 assists to lead five Texas Rio Grande Valley players in double figures as the Vaqueros got past Dixie State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Sean Rhea added 12 points for the Vaqueros. Chris Freeman chipped in 11 points. LaQuan Butler and Uche Dibiamaka had 10 points apiece.

Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (4-5, 0-2 Western Athletic Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Hunter Schofield added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jarod Greene had 10 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers this season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Dixie State 82-49 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

