Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and assisted on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 4.1 seconds left to help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79 on Saturday.

Thompson was 6-of-11 shooting and finished with five assists. Sophomore Jarod Lucas, who made his first career start, made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and led Oregon State (6-5, 2-3 Pac-12) with 18 points.

Thompson converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 64-57 lead with 9:23 left, but Marcus Bagley scored 11 points in a 15-6 run to give ASU a two-point lead with 3:52 remaining. After Remy Martin hit two free throws to make it 76-75, Lucas was fouled by Alonzo Verge Jr. on a 3-point shot and made all three foul shots to put OSU back in front. Bagley hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go but Thompson found Alatishe for the go-ahead dunk.

Martin missed a potential winning shot from near midcourt as time expired.

Bagley led Arizona State (4-6, 1-3) with 19 points. Martin and Josh Christopher added 14 points apiece and Chris Osten scored a career-high 12.

The Sun Devils made 28 of 56 from the field and committed a season-low four turnovers but shot just 24% (5 of 21) from 3-point range. Martin missed all of his eight 3-point shots.

The game featured 17 ties and 20 lead changes.

