Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:52
Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and assisted on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 4.1 seconds left to help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79 on Saturday.

Thompson was 6-of-11 shooting and finished with five assists. Sophomore Jarod Lucas, who made his first career start, made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and led Oregon State (6-5, 2-3 Pac-12) with 18 points.

Thompson converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 64-57 lead with 9:23 left, but Marcus Bagley scored 11 points in a 15-6 run to give ASU a two-point lead with 3:52 remaining. After Remy Martin hit two free throws to make it 76-75, Lucas was fouled by Alonzo Verge Jr. on a 3-point shot and made all three foul shots to put OSU back in front. Bagley hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go but Thompson found Alatishe for the go-ahead dunk.

Martin missed a potential winning shot from near midcourt as time expired.

Bagley led Arizona State (4-6, 1-3) with 19 points. Martin and Josh Christopher added 14 points apiece and Chris Osten scored a career-high 12.

The Sun Devils made 28 of 56 from the field and committed a season-low four turnovers but shot just 24% (5 of 21) from 3-point range. Martin missed all of his eight 3-point shots.

The game featured 17 ties and 20 lead changes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID