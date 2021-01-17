Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Petry, Tatar, Price carry Canadiens past Oilers, 5-1

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:55
Petry, Tatar, Price carry Canadiens past Oilers, 5-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, Carey Price made 34 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jake Evans also scored, and Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists to help Montreal rebound from an opening overtime loss in Toronto.

Slater Koekkoek scored for Edmonton, spoiling Price's shutout bid with 7:01 left. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.

The teams will meet again Monday in Edmonton.

Petry scored on a power play 6:50 into the game after Caleb Jones was called for interference.

Tatar made it 2-0 early in the second, ripping a shot slap shot from below the face off dot over Koskinen’s glove. Petry added another midway through the second period with a long shot from below the blue line that hit Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear and bounced into the net.

Gallagher sprang Tatar on a breakaway halfway though the third period, with the winger slipping a shot through Koskinen’s legs.

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID