Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:37
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped Milwaukee 81-74 on Saturday night. Jalon Pipkins added 16 points for the Mastodons, while Bobby Planutis chipped in 15.

Godfrey also had eight turnovers but only seven assists. Pipkins also had six rebounds.

Dylan Carl had 10 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5, 5-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight win.

Tafari Simms had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-4, 4-3). Te’Jon Lucas added 16 points and seven assists. DeAndre Gholston had 14 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:16 GMT+08:00

