Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Howard leads UIC past Robert Morris 66-62 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:26
Howard leads UIC past Robert Morris 66-62 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Rob Howard scored 18 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Robert Morris 66-62 in overtime on Saturday. Maurice Commander and Teyvion Kirk added 15 points each for the Flames. Commander also had eight rebounds, while Kirk posted eight rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago (7-4, 4-2 Horizon League) scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Colonials (3-5, 2-3). Kahliel Spear added 10 points. Dante Treacy had seven assists.

Jon Williams, who was second on the Colonials in scoring heading into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Robert Morris 67-53 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID