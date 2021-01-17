Alexa
St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over McNeese State 99-84

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a career-high 33 points, making seven 3-pointers, as New Orleans beat McNeese State 99-84 on Saturday night.

Damion Rosser had 20 points and 11 rebounds — his fourth career double-double — for New Orleans (3-9, 2-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 12 points. Jahmel Myers had five assists.

St. Hilaire and Green have the only two 30-point games for New Orleans this season, Green scoring 34 against Campbell.

The 99 points were a season best for New Orleans, which also achieved a season-high 28 assists.

Keyshawn Feazell tied a career high with 22 points plus nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (6-7, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. A.J. Lawson added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Carlos Rosario had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:16 GMT+08:00

