Jenkins lifts Pacific past Loyola Marymount 58-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 10:21
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins posted 18 points as Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Saturday.

Broc Finstuen had 14 points for Pacific (5-1, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Bell added 10 points. Pacific closed the game with an 11-1 run.

Pacific has won two in a row since taking the court again Jan. 14 after a nearly month-long break for COVID-19 quarantine. The Tigers and top-ranked Gonzaga are the two remaining unbeaten teams in WCC play.

Pacific travels to Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 23. The Tigers have yet to beat a Division I team on the road this season.

Eli Scott had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Dameane Douglas added eight rebounds. LMU is 0-4 on the road this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:15 GMT+08:00

