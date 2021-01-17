Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:35
Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Harrison Henderson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to an 88-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Ahsante Shivers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points and Jayden Saddler distributed eight assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1) and Joshuwan Johnson scored 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID