Davis scores 30 to carry Detroit past Green Bay 68-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:43
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had a season-high 30 points as Detroit narrowly defeated Green Bay 68-65 on Saturday night.

Bul Kuol had 22 points for Detroit (3-7, 2-4 Horizon League) and Marquell Fraser added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Emmanuel Ansong had 16 points for the Phoenix (3-11, 3-7). Josh Jefferson scored 14 and Amari Davis 10.

Detroit beat Green Bay 86-61 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:14 GMT+08:00

