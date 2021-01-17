Alexa
Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Lipscomb 72-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen registered 16 points as North Florida edged past Lipscomb 72-67 on Saturday.

Jonathan Aybar had 11 points and four blocks for North Florida (4-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jose Placer added 11 points. Josh Endicott had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (9-7, 4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 16 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Johnson had 14 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated North Florida 84-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 12:14 GMT+08:00

