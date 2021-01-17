Colorado St. beats San Jose St. 88-61

PHOENIX (AP) — Isaiah Stevens and Adam Thistlewood scored 16 points apiece and Colorado State romped past San Jose State 88-61 on Saturday.

Kendle Moore scored 15 points for the Rams (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), James Moors scored 14) and Colorado State won its fourth straight game.

Sebastian Mendoza had 15 points for the Spartans (2-10, 0-8), losers of four in a row.straight. Richard Washington scored 15 and Ralph Agee 12.

