Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Carver College 112-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:08
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 112-46 win over Carver College on Saturday.

Darus Maddox had 16 points for North Carolina A&T (6-9). Kwe Parker added 11 points. Kenyon Duling had 11 points.

It was the first time this season North Carolina A&T scored at least 100 points.

The Aggies hit season highs in forced turnovers (35) and steals (22).

North Carolina A&T totaled 70 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Stephon Augusta had 10 points for the Cougars, who have now lost 18 games in a row to start the season. Antwon Ferrell added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

