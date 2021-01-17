Alexa
Papas scores 13 to lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 70-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:16
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas scored 13 points and Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 70-63 on Saturday.

Jacob Rigoni scored Quinnipiac's first five points, Papas scored seven straight for the Hawks and Monmouth never trailed again.

Marcus McClary had six rebounds for Monmouth (7-4, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Deion Hammond, who led the Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, scored eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Rigoni had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) and Luis Kortright and Seth Pinkney each scored 10.

Tymu Chenery, the Bobcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 92-80 on Friday

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

