Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:21
King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tre King scored 24 points, Wendell Green Jr. had nine of his 17 points in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Eastern Illinois 93-85 on Saturday.

King was 9-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers. Green made two 3-pointers and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

Curt Lewis added 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (12-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cooper Robb had 11 points. Michael Moreno finished with 10 points, and hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 74.

Marvin Johnson had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-8, 2-4). Sammy Friday IV added 18 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 69-61 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID