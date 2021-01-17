Alexa
Diong scores 20 to carry UNLV past New Mexico 77-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:22
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mbacke Diong had a career-high 20 points as UNLV easily beat New Mexico 77-54 on Saturday.

Diong hit 9 of 11 shots. The win came hours after UNLV announced that starting point guard Marvin Coleman (6.7 ppg, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds) was out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his right leg.

Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for UNLV (3-6, 1-2 Mountain West Conference). Nick Blake added 18 points. Caleb Grill had 10 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (4-7, 0-7). Valdir Manuel added 10 points. Bayron Matos had eight points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

