Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Texas-Arlington 68-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:17
Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Texas-Arlington 68-51

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mylik Wilson had a season-high 25 points plus 16 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas-Arlington 68-51 on Saturday.

Cedric Russell had 16 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dou Gueye added 10 rebounds. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

The Mavericks’ 26.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Louisiana-Lafayette opponent this season.

Texas-Arlington totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shahada Wells had 10 points for the Mavericks (7-7, 3-3). Fredelin De La Cruz added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiog had two points and five blocks.

Sam Griffin, the Mavericks’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID