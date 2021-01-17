Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Parker scores 12 to carry Liberty over Stetson 68-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:09
Parker scores 12 to carry Liberty over Stetson 68-58

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 12 points and three others added 11 each as Liberty defeated Stetson 68-58 on Saturday.

Kyle Rode, Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee each scored 11 points for Liberty (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Liberty lost to Stetson by a nearly identical score, 65-59, on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters (4-6, 2-2). Christiaan Jones added six rebounds.

Chase Johnston was held to five points. The Hatters’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, he hit 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID