Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Omier carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 93-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:04
Omier carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 93-72

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a season-high 22 points plus 17 rebounds as Arkansas State romped past Louisiana-Monroe 93-72 on Saturday.

Caleb Fields had 19 points for Arkansas State (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Marquis Eaton added 17 points and 10 assists. Keyon Wesley had 13 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (4-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Russell Harrison added 18 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Gonzales had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID