Morehead State wins fifth straight game

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:58
James Baker Jr. had 14 points as Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri 64-50 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 11 points for Morehead State (9-6, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fifth straight game. De’Von Cooper added 11 points. Johni Broome had 10 points.

Southeast Missouri totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The game was tied at halftime.

Nana Akenten had 14 points for the Redhawks (3-8, 1-4). Manny Patterson added three blocks.

Chris Harris, the Redhawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 16.0 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

