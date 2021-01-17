Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams had 17 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers easily beat UT Martin 79-57 on Saturday. Tevin Brown added 13 points for the Racers. Dionte Bostick chipped in 11, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Demond Robinson had 10. Brown also had six assists, while Bostick posted nine assists.

Cameron Holden had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-7, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who have now lost seven straight games. Jaron Williams added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com