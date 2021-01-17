Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:15
Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams had 17 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers easily beat UT Martin 79-57 on Saturday. Tevin Brown added 13 points for the Racers. Dionte Bostick chipped in 11, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Demond Robinson had 10. Brown also had six assists, while Bostick posted nine assists.

Cameron Holden had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-7, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who have now lost seven straight games. Jaron Williams added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID