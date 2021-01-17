Alexa
Delph lifts Appalachian St. over South Alabama 83-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:13
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adrian Delph had a career-high 28 points as Appalachian State beat South Alabama 83-77 on Saturday.

Justin Forrest had 17 points and six assists for Appalachian State (10-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 14 points. Michael Eads had 11 points.

Appalachian State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Michael Flowers had 27 points and seven assists for the Jaguars (8-7, 2-4). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points. Tyreke Locure had 12 points.

The Mountaineers leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 73-64 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

