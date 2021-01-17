Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Benning leads Fairfield past Marist 55-52

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:59
Benning leads Fairfield past Marist 55-52

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Benning recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Fairfield to a 55-52 win over Marist on Saturday.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for Fairfield (3-12, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Caleb Green added 11 points.

Jordan Jones had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-5, 5-5). Raheim Sullivan added 10 points.

Marist scored 10 straight points, pulling within 53-52 on Ricardo Wright's 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds to play. Benning was quickly fouled and he made both free throws. Wright missed a tying triple with a second to go.

Marist defeated Fairfield 73-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID