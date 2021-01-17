Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jenkins carries Norfolk State past Delaware State 87-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 09:04
Jenkins carries Norfolk State past Delaware State 87-76

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrese Jenkins had a career-high 21 points as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 87-76 on Saturday.

Jenkins hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Devante Carter had 15 points and eight assists for Norfolk State (7-4, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points. Chris Ford had three blocks. Norfolk State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Myles Carter had 20 points for the Hornets (0-8, 0-3), who have now lost eight consecutive games to start the season. Zach Kent added 15 points. Pinky Wiley had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID