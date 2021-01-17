Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt in Taitung, no injuries reported

  157
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/17 09:50
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 17) at 7:10 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 31.4 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 20 km, the CWB said. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered at a four in Taitung County, while an intensity level of two was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Chiayi County. Hualien County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County all experienced level one shockwaves. No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

earthquake
tremblor
quake
Taitung
Taiwan earthquake

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan offers to help following Indonesia's deadly quake
Taiwan offers to help following Indonesia's deadly quake
2021/01/16 11:00
Taiwan to increase monitoring of Meishan Fault
Taiwan to increase monitoring of Meishan Fault
2021/01/13 21:20
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
2021/01/10 14:51
Taiwan activates 10-second earthquake alert system
Taiwan activates 10-second earthquake alert system
2021/01/04 15:38
Taiwan's Pinuyumayan tribe holds coming-of-age ceremony at 2020's end
Taiwan's Pinuyumayan tribe holds coming-of-age ceremony at 2020's end
2021/01/04 15:01

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID