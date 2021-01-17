Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 17) at 7:10 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 31.4 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 20 km, the CWB said. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered at a four in Taitung County, while an intensity level of two was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Chiayi County. Hualien County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County all experienced level one shockwaves. No injuries were reported at the time of publication.