Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:36
Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich (AP) — Travon Broadway Jr. had a career-high 25 points with five steals as Central Michigan topped Eastern Michigan 75-64 on Saturday.

Meikkel Murray had 17 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan (6-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Ralph Bissainthe added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Yeikson Montero had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 1-4). Miles Gibson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Morgan and Ty Grace scored 10 points each.

Bryce McBride, the Eagles leading scorer at 14 points per game, scored 5 on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Chippewas scored 27 points off 19 Eastern Michigan turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID