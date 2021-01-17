Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Southern Mississippi beats Middle Tennessee 64-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:29
Southern Mississippi beats Middle Tennessee 64-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tae Hardy and Tyler Stevenson each had 18 points as Southern Mississippi beat Middle Tennessee 64-59 on Saturday.

LaDavius Draine added 12 points for Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3 Conference USA).

Jalen Jordan had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (3-7, 1-3). DeAndre Dishman added 12 points. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had 10 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders for the season. Southern Miss defeated Middle Tennessee 84-54 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID