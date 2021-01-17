Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheppard leads Belmont to 11th straight victory 98-91

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:47
Sheppard leads Belmont to 11th straight victory 98-91

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ben Sheppard made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Jacksonville State 98-91 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Belmont (14-1, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 18 points and eight assists. JaCobi Wood had 15 points.

The 98 points were a season best for Belmont.

Martin Roub tied a career high with 21 points for the Gamecocks (8-5, 4-3). Amanze Ngumezi tied a career high with 20 points and had three blocks. Darian Adams had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State made 15 3-pointers and Belmont sank 14. Belmont made 20 of 24 free throws to the Gamecocks' 2-of-6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID