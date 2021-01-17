Alexa
Nutall scores 33 in Sam Houston State's eighth straight win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:39
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 33 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career as Sam Houston extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Houston Baptist 87-80 on Saturday.

Nutall shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Demarkus Lampley had 20 points for Sam Houston (11-5, 5-0 Southland Conference). Donte Powers added nine assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Huskies (2-10, 1-3). Jason Thompson added 16 points. Ryan Gomes had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:43 GMT+08:00

