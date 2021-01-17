Alexa
Grand Canyon defeats Bethesda 98-47

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:09
Grand Canyon defeats Bethesda 98-47

Liam Lloyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 98-47 win over Bethesda on Saturday.

Grand Canyon (8-3) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Rashad Smith added 10 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had seven assists.

The Flames’ 27% field-goal shooting represented the worst mark by a Grand Canyon opponent this season.

Steve Wooten had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games. Adrian Adgers added eight rebounds.

Grand Canyon also defeated Bethesda, a National Christian College Athletic Association team, 121-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:42 GMT+08:00

