Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kessel scores twice, Coyotes beat Sharks for series split

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:56
San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel as Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) and Coyotes cen...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, right, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the firs...
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts during the first period of an N...

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel as Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) and Coyotes cen...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, right, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the firs...

New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts during the first period of an N...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Arizona Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Saturday.

Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.

Kessel, who struggled with injuries in his first season in the desert, scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday.

Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for Arizona. Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton also scored.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Sharks. Ryan Donato and Tomas Hertl also scored.

DEVILS 2, BRUINS 1, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to lift New Jersey past Boston for coach Lindy Ruff's first victory with the Devils.

Damon Severson made a backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Miles Wood scored for the second consecutive game, and MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for his first victory of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves.

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID