Ravens RB Ingram inactive for divisional playoff at Buffalo

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:04
Ravens RB Ingram inactive for divisional playoff at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is inactive for the team’s AFC divisional-round playoff game at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

It marks the fourth time in five weeks the former starter won’t play in having been passed on the depth chart by third-stringer Justice Hill.

For Buffalo, veteran defensive end Trent Murphy is active for just the second time in seven games. He will be filling in for injured backup Darryl Johnson, who is sidelined by a knee injury.

Running back T.J. Yeldon steps in for the first time in nearly three months in filling in for rookie Zack Moss, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury in a 27-24 wild-card playoff win against Indianapolis last week. Yeldon will back up Devin Singletary.

___



Updated : 2021-01-17 10:42 GMT+08:00

