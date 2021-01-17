Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:00
Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl scored 15 points as Abilene Christian romped past Southeastern Louisiana 76-42 on Saturday.

Mahki Morris added 10 points for the Wildcats, who forced a season-high 30 turnovers. Abilene Christian, who made 16 steals against the Lions, ranks first in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 23 per game.

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0 Southland Conference) led 41-13 at halftime. The Lions’ 13 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 11 points for the Lions (3-10, 1-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 10:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID