Hicks scores 13 to lift Alabama A&M over Alabama St. 70-63

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 70-63 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs built a 10-0 lead and never trailed.

EJ Williams had 12 points for Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Anjay Cortez and Dailin Smith each scored 11. Smith also hauled in seven rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-4, 1-4). Brandon Battle scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and DJ Heath had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com