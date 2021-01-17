Alexa
Hicks scores 13 to lift Alabama A&M over Alabama St. 70-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 08:19
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 70-63 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs built a 10-0 lead and never trailed.

EJ Williams had 12 points for Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Anjay Cortez and Dailin Smith each scored 11. Smith also hauled in seven rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-4, 1-4). Brandon Battle scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and DJ Heath had six rebounds.

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:11 GMT+08:00

